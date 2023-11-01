Al-Fateh vs Al-Hilal prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023

Prediction on game W2(-1) Odds: 1.6 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Al-Fateh will compete with Al-Hilal as part of the 12th round of the Saudi Professional League. The match will take place at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium on November 3 and will start at 16:00 CET.

Al Fateh



The club shone in 2013. At that time, the team, which had recently entered the Pro League, was able to become the national champion – generally speaking, it was the local version of Leicester. Al-Fateh could not even come close to repeating such results after the higher mentioned event. On the contrary, it gradually slipped to the level of the middle peasants of the Saudi Arabian championship.

As for the previous season, the club ended in 6th place, but now the team has managed to improve the performance a little more. Al-Fateh is in the leading group and has got 23 points after 11 rounds, which allows it to be in 4th position in the Pro League table.

Al-Hilal



Generally speaking, it is the most titled club in Saudi Arabia and Asia. Neymar, Mitrović, Milinković-Savić, Bono, and Coulibaly – such a gang is always given the corresponding tasks. A great transfer campaign, which had happened this summer, resulted in a great beginning in the current season and the team has not experienced the bitterness of defeat in the Pro League yet. 2 draws and 9 wins brought Al-Hilal to the top of the standings.

At the same time, the leader of the tournament has a big loss. Brazil national team forward Neymar, who had been injured in the game with Uruguay, was out for a long period and will not help his teammates.

The club also started undefeated in the Asian Champions League, where it leads the standings of its group after 3 matches.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head



• Al-Fateh is on a 4-game winning streak in the Pro League.

• Al-Hilal has got a similar series, which consists of 8 confrontations.

• Al-Hilal has not lost on the away field to Al-Fateh since 2012.

Prediction



According to bookmakers, the guests should win in a pretty confident way. I propose to agree with them and bet on Al-Hilal to take a victory with “a -1 goal handicap”.

