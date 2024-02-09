RU RU NG NG
Alavés vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Deportivo Alaves vs Villarreal prediction
Deportivo Alaves Deportivo Alaves
LaLiga Spain 10 feb 2024, 08:00 Deportivo Alaves - Villarreal
-
- : -
Spain, Vitoria, Estadio Mendizorroza
Villarreal Villarreal
On February 10th, Alavés will host Villarreal in a Primera División encounter, and our resource's analysts have crafted a match prediction for these opponents.

Alavés

The Basque club swiftly returned to La Liga after spending just one season in Segunda. Currently, the team feels comfortable in the top flight, occupying the 11th position. There should be no issues with maintaining their place in the league, as they enjoy a 9-point gap from the relegation zone. In the last round, the team suffered a 1-3 defeat at home against Barcelona, ending a pleasant streak of three consecutive victories. Alavés plays as a solid mid-table team and is capable of giving any opponent a tough fight.

Villarreal

The "Yellow Submarine" is experiencing one of its worst seasons in recent years, currently sitting in 14th place, ruling out any talks of European competitions. In the last round, Villarreal held a home advantage against one of the underdogs, Cádiz, but failed to overcome them, resulting in a goalless draw. There's progress in their results as the team remains undefeated in three consecutive matches, gathering 5 points during this period. With a 7-point gap from the relegation zone, there shouldn't be any concerns about retaining their place in the league.

Interesting match facts and head-to-head history

The first-leg battle took place on opposite sides, with the teams unable to determine a winner, ending in a 1-2 scoreline. In their last ten head-to-head encounters, both teams have always exchanged goals. At home this season, Alavés has secured 5 victories, suffered the same number of defeats, and earned one draw.

Alavés vs Villarreal Prediction

The hosts are considered slight favorites by bookmakers, although this is a classic case of a game with three possible outcomes. The teams are direct competitors, separated by just two points in the league table, and both approach this battle in decent form. This time, we'll trust the statistics and place a bet on both teams scoring.

