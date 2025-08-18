RU RU ES ES FR FR
Al-Masry vs Pyramids: will Al-Masry continue their winning streak?

Al Masry SC vs Pyramids FC prediction
Al Masry SC
19 aug 2025, 14:00
- : -
Egypt,
Pyramids FC
Pyramids FC
Review H2H Tournament table Prediction
In the third round of the Egyptian Premier League, Al-Masry will host Pyramids on their home turf. The match is scheduled for Tuesday, August 19, with kickoff at 20:00 CET. I have a betting tip for this clash.

Al-Masry vs Pyramids: match preview

Last season, Al-Masry finished fourth in the Premier League table, missing out on continental competition. However, the team has made a confident start to the current campaign. In the opening round, Al-Masry defeated Al-Ittihad 3-1, then thrashed El-Gaish 3-0 away. The club now leads the standings with six points. It’s too early to talk about a serious gap, but the team's ambitions are clear.

Pyramids, on the other hand, had an impressive previous season. They finished second, just two points behind the champions, and also clinched the CAF Champions League title. But the start of the new season has been less convincing: a goalless draw in the first round, followed by a narrow 1-0 win. So far, the team has scored only once in two games and sits on four points.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Al-Masry have won five matches in a row.
  • They have conceded just one goal in their last five games.
  • Pyramids have lost only once in their last eight matches.
  • The most recent meeting between these clubs ended in a goalless draw.

Probable lineups

  • Al-Masry: Gad, Amr Ismail, El Mohamadi, Eid, Sobhi, El Gohari, Samadu, Makhlouf, Hamada, Degmum, Mohsen
  • Pyramids: El Shenawy, Chibi, Sami, Marei, Hamdi, El Karti, Lashin, Toure, Atef, Mayele, Sobhi

Prediction

These are two strong teams with ambitions for the top of the table. However, their starts to the season have been different, and Pyramids have not been impressive in attack so far. I believe Al-Masry will not lose at home, and that’s the bet I recommend for this fixture.

