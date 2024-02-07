RU RU NG NG
Adana Demirspor vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024

Adana Demirspor vs Kasimpasa prediction
Super Lig Turkey 09 feb 2024, 12:00 Adana Demirspor - Kasimpasa
Turkey, Adana, Yeni Adana Stadyumu
Prediction on game Kasimpasa wont lose
Odds: 1.65

The 25th round of the Turkish Super Lig will commence with a match at the "New Adana Stadium," where the local Adana Demirspor will clash with Kasimpasa. What can we expect from this encounter? Our site's experts have prepared a match prediction for you.

Adana Demirspor

Under the management of Hikmet Karaman, the team stands as a mid-table contender in the Super Lig. With a six-point deficit from the European competition zone, the "Blue Lightning" are unlikely to challenge Besiktas and Trabzonspor. Moreover, Adana Demirspor has displayed catastrophic results in the new calendar year. In seven January matches, the team failed to secure a victory, drawing four times. They were eliminated from the Turkish Cup, losing in a penalty shootout against Erzincan. Facing Kasimpasa, the Adana club approaches the game following an away defeat to Pendikspor in the previous round (1-2).

Kasimpasa

Under Kemal Ozdes's leadership, the team is having an excellent season, currently occupying the sixth position in the Super Lig standings after 24 rounds. The "Apaches" have amassed 35 points, merely two points behind Trabzonspor in fourth place. In recent matches, Kasimpasa has been in fine form, securing three victories in the last four Super Lig fixtures. For instance, last weekend, Kemal Ozdes's squad rallied from behind at home to clinch a determined victory over Alanyaspor with a score of 2-1. However, like Adana Demirspor, Kasimpasa also suffered elimination from the Turkish Cup. In a home match, they managed to lose to Bandirmaspor (0-1), who recorded only one shot on target throughout the game.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first round, Kasimpasa defeated the "Blue Lightning" at home with a score of 2-1.
  • Before that, in two matches, the Adana club won convincingly, with scores of 4-1 and 5-0.
  • In four consecutive head-to-head games, the bet on "Total Over 2.5" has been successful.

Adana Demirspor vs Kasimpasa Prediction

Bookmakers slightly favor the hosts; however, with each passing day, the odds for the victory of the "Blue Lightning" increase. Kasimpasa is currently in better form and should, if not win, at least contend for points. Additionally, not long ago, Kasimpasa secured victories away against Besiktas and Trabzonspor. Our wager for this match is "Kasimpasa not to lose" with odds of 1.65.

Comments
Sport Predictions
