In the semifinal of the Australian Open, the second quarterfinal clash unfolded. The coveted ticket to the semifinal was contested by Jannik Sinner (ranked No. 4) and Andrey Rublev (ranked No. 5).

The initial set was claimed by the Italian maestro with a scoreline of 6:4. The second set concluded at 6:6, and in the tiebreaker, Sinner once again exhibited his prowess, emerging victorious with a score of 7:5. Consequently, the third set became decisive in this quarterfinal encounter. Rublev succumbed in the world rankings, yielding the fourth set to the Italian maestro at 6:3.

Thus, the match culminated in a resounding triumph for the Italian virtuoso, Jannik Sinner, with a clean sweep of 3:0. Overall, the contest extended over a duration of two hours and forty-one minutes.

The Australian Open has now determined its first semifinal pairing. Novak Djokovic vanquished Taylor Fritz, setting the stage for Jannik Sinner to face the Serbian tennis maestro.

Recall, the first semi-finalist in the women's set was 19-year-old American Coco Gauff.