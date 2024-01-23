Goff advanced to the semi-finals of the Australian Open for the first time in her career

The fourth-ranked player in the world, Coco Gauff, emerged as the first semifinalist of the Australian Open.

The 19-year-old American defeated the 37th-ranked Marta Kostyuk in three sets, marking Kostyuk's first quarterfinal appearance in her Grand Slam career.

The initial two sets witnessed the athletes extending the game into tiebreaks. In the first, Gauff proved superior with an 8-6 victory, while the second was claimed by the Ukrainian at 7-3.

In the decisive set, Kostyuk succumbed, losing three games on her serve and ultimately experiencing a 2-6 defeat.

For Goff, this advancement to the Australian Open semi-finals is the first of her career.

Gauff's semifinal opponent will be determined by the winner of the match between Barbora Krejčíková and Aryna Sabalenka.