Djokovic is the first semi-finalist at the Australian Open 2024

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic continues to assert his dominance on the Australian courts, becoming the first participant to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open 2024.

In the quarterfinals, Djokovic defeated American Taylor Fritz in four sets, who holds the 12th position in the ATP rankings.

Djokovic claimed the first set in a tiebreak, securing a 7-3 victory. However, at the outset of the second set, Fritz broke Djokovic's serve and ultimately took the set 4-6. This setback only fueled Djokovic's determination, as he went on to capture the next two sets with scores of 6-2 and 6-3.

This marks Djokovic's 48th Grand Slam semifinal, setting a record in the sport's history.

Djokovic's next opponent will be determined by the winner of the match between Yannick Sinner and Andrey Rublev.

Recall, the first semi-finalist in the women's set was 19-year-old American Coco Gauff.