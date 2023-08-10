Zinchenko told why Guardiola recently called him

Ukrainian midfielder Arsenal Oleksandr Zinchenko shared his impressions of the call from Manchester City head coach Josep Guardiola. The Spanish coach called his former ward after the Citizens won the Champions League last season.

According to the Ukrainian, he was very touched by Guardiola's act, since he did not expect such a step from him.

“Honestly, I was a heartfelt fan of Manchester City because I knew how much the club wanted to win the Champions League and how much effort they put into it. So I was very happy for everyone.

I wrote a congratulatory message to all the Manchester City players and the next morning I got a call from Guardiola himself. When I saw his number, I thought I was just dreaming.

The first thing he said was that all the players that were at Manchester City are part of this victory. He also congratulated me on this. I was very touched and thanked him for everything he did for me," Zinchenko said in an interview with the Bombardier channel.

It is worth recalling that Zinchenko left Manchester City in the summer of 2022.