RU RU
Main News Zinchenko told why Guardiola recently called him

Zinchenko told why Guardiola recently called him

Football news Today, 05:00
Zinchenko told why Guardiola recently called him Photo: Man City Twitter

Ukrainian midfielder Arsenal Oleksandr Zinchenko shared his impressions of the call from Manchester City head coach Josep Guardiola. The Spanish coach called his former ward after the Citizens won the Champions League last season.

According to the Ukrainian, he was very touched by Guardiola's act, since he did not expect such a step from him.

“Honestly, I was a heartfelt fan of Manchester City because I knew how much the club wanted to win the Champions League and how much effort they put into it. So I was very happy for everyone.

I wrote a congratulatory message to all the Manchester City players and the next morning I got a call from Guardiola himself. When I saw his number, I thought I was just dreaming.

The first thing he said was that all the players that were at Manchester City are part of this victory. He also congratulated me on this. I was very touched and thanked him for everything he did for me," Zinchenko said in an interview with the Bombardier channel.

It is worth recalling that Zinchenko left Manchester City in the summer of 2022.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Manchester City Premier League England
Popular news
Benfica and Porto decide the winner of the Portuguese Super Cup Football news Yesterday, 23:52 Benfica and Porto decide the winner of the Portuguese Super Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Al-Nasr to Arab Champions Cup Final Football news Yesterday, 13:09 Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Al-Nasr to Arab Champions Cup Final
Barcelona beat Tottenham to win first trophy of the season Football news 08 aug 2023, 16:08 Barcelona beat Tottenham to win first trophy of the season
PSG announce signing of Portuguese star striker Football news 08 aug 2023, 00:00 PSG announce signing of Portuguese star striker
Messi widened his free-kick lead over Ronaldo and got close to Beckham Football news 07 aug 2023, 12:55 Messi widened his free-kick lead over Ronaldo and got close to Beckham
Tottenham destroyed Shakhtar in Pyatov's farewell match Football news 06 aug 2023, 14:23 Tottenham destroyed Shakhtar in Pyatov's farewell match
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:00 Zinchenko told why Guardiola recently called him Football news Today, 04:00 The situation around Mbappe is heating up: new sanctions await him at PSG Football news Today, 03:00 Messi's MLS debut delayed again Football news Today, 02:10 Manchester City offer €81m for Brazilian attacking midfielder Football news Today, 01:45 Saudi Al-Hilal ready to pay €200m for Napoli star Football news Today, 01:20 PSG have significantly increased the price of the Brazilian Neymar Football news Today, 00:50 Napoli are close to signing the talented Spanish midfielder Football news Today, 00:00 Barcelona sell experienced midfielder to Al Ahly from Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 23:52 Benfica and Porto decide the winner of the Portuguese Super Cup Football news Yesterday, 16:49 Rangers win tough Champions League qualifier
Sport Predictions
Football Today Struga vs Swift Hesperange predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Zalgiris vs Hacken 10 August 2023 Football Today Qarabag vs HJK predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Rosenborg vs Hearts 10 August 2023 Football Today Sheriff vs BATE predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023 Football Today Valmiera vs Partizani predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Fenerbahce vs Maribor 10 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Breidablik vs Zrinjski 10 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Olympiacos vs Genk 10 August 2023 Football 11 aug 2023 Prediction for Almeria vs Rayo Vallecano 11 August 2023