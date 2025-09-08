RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Zidane will not take over Fenerbahce. He will return to the dugout with a prestigious team

Still holding on to hope.
Football news Today, 14:42
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Zinedine Zidane Getty Images

Since leaving Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane has yet to step back into a managerial role. He has a dream team in mind, but so far, that club hasn’t reciprocated his interest. However, that could soon change.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, Zidane is still clinging to hopes of taking charge of the French national team, with an appointment possibly just months away. Current Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps will step down after the 2026 World Cup, and the publication names Zidane as the leading candidate to succeed him.

This is precisely why the 1998 World Cup champion turned down Fenerbahce, as well as other club offers. He’s not interested in club management at the moment, waiting instead for a call from the French national team—and that opportunity may be just around the corner.

Zidane’s contract would have a start date, but no set end date. The agreement would not specify a maximum tenure, allowing him to remain in charge for as long as he wishes.

Reminder: Previously, Italian coach Luciano Spalletti was linked with the Fenerbahce job, but he too turned down the Canaries.

