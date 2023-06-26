Zidane spoke out about the English star's transfer to Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has spoken out about the transfer of midfielder Jude Bellingham to the club.

According to the coach, the Englishman is a very important player for the future of the team.

"I met him at the 2022 World Cup final, where we had a little chat. I wish him a great career," he said.

Recall that Real Madrid paid Borussia more than 100 million euros for the 19-year-old midfielder.