Zico Calls Out Neymar and Highlights Messi’s Example

According to Radio Mais Brazil UK, Zico delivered a sharp warning about Neymar’s current state just nine months ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The Brazilian legend said he does not see the Santos forward fully focused on football, suggesting he is not preparing properly for a return to the national team.

Zico drew a direct comparison with Lionel Messi’s path in Argentina, noting how the Albiceleste built around their captain and reaped the reward with a title. “Messi prepared himself, Neymar is not ready yet,” he said, stressing that injuries and off-field distractions have kept the forward from reaching his potential.

The former Flamengo star was also critical of Neymar’s decision to leave Europe for Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia. In his view, that move set back his career and fueled the perception that he had become more interested in money than in competing at the highest level. “He was still at his peak for a European team… going there ruined him,” Zico remarked.

He added that Neymar’s raw talent remains unmatched in Brazil, but reclaiming his place will require a complete lifestyle change. “If he makes football his priority again, there is still time. God gave him extraordinary ability,” Zico said, while noting that recovering from major injuries demands more than just healing the affected area.

Neymar has not played for Brazil since October 2023, when he tore his ACL against Uruguay in Montevideo. Though he was recalled by Dorival Júnior in March, a muscular setback kept him sidelined. Unless he returns soon, the forward will reach nearly two years without an international appearance, raising doubts about his role as Brazil prepares for the World Cup.