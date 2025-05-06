RU RU ES ES FR FR
Zamalek coach is close to being sacked!

Football news Today, 11:38
Hazem Mlhem Hazem Mlhem Dailysports's expert
Against the background of the bad results that the team is going through under his leadership this season, it seems that the Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro is closer to leaving the club at the end of the season than staying, and the current board of Directors of the team decided to get rid of the 64-year-old coach because of the bad results suffered by the team, especially domestically, knowing that the board was hoping that the team would achieve at least two minimum championships with him, but what happened Mann is disappointing and it seems that he will be sacked.

The Zamalek administration has developed several options to compensate for the departure of the Portuguese, and at the top of the options comes Momen Soliman, the Iraqi police coach, who has recently presented good results with his team in Iraq.

Egyptian football circles are abuzz as three names surface for the national team coaching vacancy. Leading the list is Tarek Mustafa, the 54-year-old technical director of Ahli Bank, whose tactical acumen has drawn attention. However, his potential appointment hinges on Ahli Bank's willingness to release him from his current contract.

Also in consideration is Abdul Hamid Bassiouni, the 53-year-old former Army Vanguard manager, whose proven track record makes him a strong contender. Like Mustafa, Bassiouni would need formal clearance from his previous club before taking the helm.

The most intriguing development comes from a third, unnamed candidate who has reportedly expressed enthusiastic interest in the position, requiring no such contractual hurdles. Football Association officials are carefully weighing these options as they seek the right leader to guide Egypt's national squad forward.

The coming days will reveal whether organizational red tape or unbridled enthusiasm wins out in this crucial appointment for Egyptian football.

