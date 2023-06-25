Youth Euro 2023 set a record for attendance

In the framework of the European Youth Championship on Saturday night the match between Georgia and Belgium was held, which ended in a draw with a score of 2:2.

This meeting went down in the history of the tournament as the most attended.

On the stands of the stadium named after Boris Paichadze in Tbilisi to watch soccer came 41,887 spectators.

The previous attendance record was set 21 years ago in Basel, where the game between Switzerland and Italy drew about 30,000 spectators.