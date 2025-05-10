Young River Plate star Mastantuono to sign with Real Madrid in 2026

In Argentina, it is already taken as a given: Franco Mastantuono will become a Real Madrid player in January 2026. Journalist Luis Omar Tapia, referencing his colleague Tano Santarsiero, reported that the River Plate midfielder is set to make the move to the Spanish capital.

Despite some concerns in Madrid regarding the player's agent's conduct, the interest in Franco himself remains sky-high. According to Defensa Central, the transfer fee will be around 45 million euros.

Mastantuono himself is eager to play specifically for Real Madrid, even though other clubs have also shown interest in him. The young talent believes that Los Blancos are the perfect choice for his career. Earlier reports indicated that Inter Milan had withdrawn from the race for Mastantuono, considering the potential transfer fee unjustifiably high.