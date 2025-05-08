Inter Drops Out of Race for Mastantuono Due to High Cost, River Relieved

Franco Mastantuono, the 17-year-old sensation from River Plate, continues to attract attention across Europe. But one major contender has officially stepped away. Inter Milan, fresh off a Champions League final appearance and set to face River in the upcoming Club World Cup, has ruled out signing the midfielder—at least for now.

“He’s too expensive for his age,” admitted Javier Zanetti, the club’s vice president, acknowledging the player’s talent while confirming Inter won’t pursue him in the summer market. Zanetti praised Mastantuono’s potential but emphasized that financial and tactical fit guide the club’s transfer policy.

Mastantuono, who starred in the recent Superclásico against Boca, remains under contract with River until 2026. His release clause stands at €45 million, rising to €50 million in the final ten days of the transfer window.

While Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, and Manchester United remain interested, River is in no rush. “Franco is a player that appeals to all footballing tastes,” said club president Jorge Brito, stressing that the club’s focus is on his development rather than a quick sale.

All eyes will be on the youngster when River faces Inter on June 26 in Seattle, in the final group-stage match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.