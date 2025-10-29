ES ES FR FR
"You have to respect the coach's decision" - Ex-Real Madrid player Sami Khedira criticizes Vinicius for his behavior in El Clásico

The legendary German doesn't understand Vinicius' conduct
Football news Today, 11:54
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Former Real Madrid and Germany national team midfielder Sami Khedira has weighed in on the incident involving Vinicius Junior during El Clásico in the tenth round of La Liga.

Details: Sami Khedira stated that the Brazilian's reaction to being substituted was excessive and inappropriate.

In the 72nd minute, Los Blancos head coach Xabi Alonso decided to replace Vinicius, sparking a heated reaction from the forward. Vinicius refused to shake the coach's hand, displayed his emotions loudly, and headed straight to the tunnel, surprising the club's former players.

"You can be angry with the coach—there’s nothing wrong with that. But it's important to remember you're part of the team. Rodrygo came on, and you have to respect the coach's decision. Vinicius' emotions seemed overly intense, especially his body language. That's not how you should behave," Khedira emphasized.

Reminder: It has since been reported that Vinicius and Xabi Alonso have made peace.

