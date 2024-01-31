Xavi wants to find himself a new club straight away after Barcelona

Barcelona's head coach Xavi, who announced his departure from the club at the end of the season, does not plan to remain unemployed for an extended period.

According to AS, Xavi does not intend to stay without a club for more than a year and is open to offers. However, the 44-year-old coach has no plans to manage any other Spanish club.

Xavi is receptive to offers from abroad, with a particular interest in the English Premier League. He is also willing to consider opportunities from Italy and Germany.

It is known that before joining Barcelona, Xavi was of interest to Borussia Dortmund, but he chose his hometown club.

Before Barcelona, Xavi coached the Qatari side Al-Sadd, where he concluded his playing career.