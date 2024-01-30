RU RU NG NG KE KE
Main News Football news Barcelona dreams of asking the legendary German to come in

Football news Today, 06:39
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
The appointment of Jürgen Klopp as the new head coach is a dream for Barcelona. According to journalist Ivan San Antonio of Diario Sport, the leadership of the Catalan club is confident that they can persuade the German to join the team in the summer.

However, the likelihood of this outcome is extremely low, as Jürgen Klopp has stated that he decided to leave Liverpool after the season due to fatigue from work. Everything indicates that the 56-year-old coach will take a break from coaching.

It was previously reported that Barcelona President Joan Laporta wants to invite former Bayern Munich and Germany national team coach Hansi Flick to Barcelona.

Other candidates for the position of head coach at Barcelona include Roberto De Zerbi, Luis Enrique, Thiago Motta, Rafael Marquez, Imanol Alguacil, and Sergio Conceicao.

It is remarkable that after the defeat to Villarreal (3-5), Barcelona's head coach Xavi announced that he would leave the club in June of this year.

