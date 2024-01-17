Xavi revealed when he will leave Barcelona

Clouds are gathering around Barcelona's head coach, Xavi, and he is now contemplating his resignation. During a press conference before the King's Cup match against Unionistas, the Spanish coach revealed when he would leave the Spanish club:

"On the day I feel I'm not coping, I'll leave. This year, the goal is to win important titles, whether it's the Cup, the League, or the Champions League. If the goals are not achieved, I will be the first to say that I didn't achieve them and will leave. That's my reality."

Xavi has been working with Barcelona since November 2021. The team is the current champions of Spain, and in 2023, they won the Super Cup of Spain. However, in 2024, Barcelona suffered a crushing defeat in the Super Cup final to Real Madrid with a score of 1-4.

Under Xavi's leadership, Barcelona has played 118 matches, winning 74, drawing 20, and losing 24.

It was previously reported that Barcelona found a replacement for Xavi in the person of Girona's head coach Michel