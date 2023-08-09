Xavi personally responded to the rumors about the return of Neymar to Barcelona

Barcelona head coach Xavi once again responded to media reports about the likely return of the Brazilian striker PSG Neymar to the Catalan club.

According to the Spanish coach, he has no right to comment on players who are players of other clubs.

"I can't make specific comments about players who play for other clubs. We'll see what we can do before the transfer window closes on August 31, but at the moment I have no comments on anyone, including Neymar," the Barça coach is quoted as saying ” Journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Recall that the Brazilian played in the club from Catalonia from 2013 to 2017. After that, he moved to PSG and his transfer to this day remains the most expensive in the history of football. Then the Parisians paid 222 million euros for it.

Neymar's current deal runs until 2025, and now he's worth, according to Transfermarkt, about 60 million euros.

Recently, the media have been actively writing that he wants to return to Barça.