Xavi named the most difficult opponent for Barcelona

Football news Today, 07:01
Photo: Barcelona Twitter/Author unknown

The coach of the Catalan “Barcelona” Xavi spoke about who he considers the most difficult opponent for his team.

Quite expectedly, the Spanish coach considers Real Madrid to be such. At the same time, Xavi also remembered about Bayern Munich. According to him, it is always difficult for Barcelona to play against the German giants.

Xavi has been heading Barcelona since 2021, and his contract with the club runs until 2023. Last season, under the leadership of the Spaniard, the Catalan club was able to win the Spanish Championship and the country's Super Cup. In the last La Liga, Real were unable to compete with the blue garnets, falling behind them by 10 points at the end of the season.

After eight rounds of the current season, Barcelona is in second place in the standings, with 20 points. Real Madrid is in the lead, with one point more to its credit.

In the next round of the Spanish Championship, Barcelona will play against Granada. The meeting is scheduled for October 8.

