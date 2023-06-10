Xavi named the best player he coached

Barcelona coach Xavi called Al-Sadd midfielder Santi Cazorla the best player he has ever coached.

According to the specialist, he would be happy to see such a player at his club even now.

"Talents like Cazorla's are invaluable," he said.

Recall that Xavi and Cazorla worked together at Al Sadd.

Last season, the Catalans won the Spanish championship under Xavi.