Xavi has found an unexpected replacement for Busquets

Barcelona head coach Javi Hernandez is set to use Danish defender Andreas Christensen as a defensive midfielder, according to Diario Sport.

According to the source, the Catalan mentor may take such a step due to the fact that Barça, due to financial problems, may refuse to acquire a new player. Thus, the Dane can become a replacement for the legendary Sergio Busquets, who left the club.

It is worth noting that Christensen at the youth level repeatedly played in the position of a defensive midfielder, but in adult football he played only six matches in this way.

Christensen, 27, made 32 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions last season, scoring one goal and providing one assist. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2027.