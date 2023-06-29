Xavi has a disagreement with Barcelona bosses over the transfer of the player

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez still wants Villarreal midfielder Daniel Parejo in the team.

The experienced midfielder is expected to be a replacement for Sergio Busquets.

The source writes that Xavi approves of Parejo's candidacy, but the club's management believes he is too old to sign.

In this regard, the coach was advised to pay attention to younger players.

Parejo played 50 games for the Yellow Submarine last season, scoring three goals and providing six assists.