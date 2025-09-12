Xabi Alonso reveals Jude Bellingham’s expected return date

When we will see the midfielder back on the pitch.

Jude Bellingham opted to undergo shoulder surgery after the Club World Cup and has now begun working on his recovery. Real Madrid’s head coach has indicated when the player is likely to be back.

Details: At his press conference ahead of the upcoming fixture, Xabi Alonso said he wants to remain optimistic and believes Bellingham could return in October.

Quote: “I want to be optimistic, I hope he will be back by October. We are waiting for him,” commented the Real Madrid manager.

Real Madrid will play their next La Liga match on Saturday, September 13, against Real Sociedad. Kick-off is set for 16:15 CET at the Santiago Bernabéu. On Tuesday, September 16, the Spanish giants will face Marseille in the Champions League.

Reminder: Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé has returned to the club after the international break for national team matches. The Frenchman marked his return to Spain with a post on his Instagram page.