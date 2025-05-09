Xabi Alonso ready to take charge at Real Madrid as soon as Ancelotti leaves

This season has not gone according to plan for Real Madrid, and next year the team is set to welcome a new head coach.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, current Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is prepared to step in and lead Los Blancos as soon as Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid finalize the terms of their separation.

Meanwhile, Leverkusen have accelerated their search for a new manager, with talks already underway with potential candidates.

Earlier, we reported that Ancelotti and Real had already agreed on all the details of the contract termination, which was originally set to run until the summer of 2026.

It is expected that Real Madrid will officially announce Ancelotti's departure before the end of the current La Liga season. This could even happen right after the upcoming El Clásico.

Reminder: Xabi Alonso led Leverkusen to a Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double in the 2023/24 season, going unbeaten in domestic competitions. He also guided Bayer to the Europa League final, though they fell short of claiming the trophy.