Xabi Alonso intends to continue working at Bayer

Xabi Alonso is not currently inclined to move to Real Madrid and is focused on his work at Bayer Leverkusen, as reported by Football Espana.

In recent times, the Spanish manager has been linked to a possible job with Real Madrid. Xabi Alonso might replace Carlo Ancelotti as the manager of the "Los Blancos" when Ancelotti takes over the Brazilian national team. However, Alonso has repeatedly stated that it's too early to associate him with a job in Madrid because he is committed to Bayer.

In the summer of 2023, Xabi Alonso extended his contract with Leverkusen for an additional two years, making his new contract valid until June 30, 2026. Bayer's sporting director, Simon Rolfes, confirmed Alonso's intention to stay with the club.

"We received confirmation from him a few weeks ago when he extended his contract. Xabi doesn't need to say anything. He extended his contract. He is fully focused on his work here," he stated.

It's worth noting that Xabi Alonso took over Bayer in October 2022, signing a two-year contract at that time. At that moment, Bayer was in 17th place (second to last) in the Bundesliga standings, with only one victory in eight initial matches. However, under the guidance of the Spanish coach, the team improved its performance and finished the season in 6th place. Additionally, Alonso's team reached the semi-finals of the Europa League.

In this season, Bayer currently leads the Bundesliga standings with 16 points after six matches.