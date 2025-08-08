Work in full swing. Neymar shares another training day with Santos

Santos star Neymar gave his Instagram followers a glimpse into another day at the club’s training ground. The forward posted a video and several photos from the session.

The photos and video capture the intensity of a Santos intrasquad scrimmage. Neymar captioned his post simply: “Training day.”

Looking ahead, Santos are set for an away clash against Cruzeiro in the early hours of August 11. Their rivals currently occupy second place in the Brazilian Serie A standings.

It’s worth noting that Santos have struggled this season. The team spent some time in the relegation zone and now sits just 15th, with only 18 points from 17 matches played.

In the previous round, Santos claimed a home victory over Juventude, with Neymar emerging as the hero of the match—netting a brace to secure a 3-1 win for his side.