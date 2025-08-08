RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Work in full swing. Neymar shares another training day with Santos

Work in full swing. Neymar shares another training day with Santos

The Brazilian star trains with remarkable discipline
Football news Today, 10:52
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Neymar during Santos training Photo: https://www.instagram.com/neymarjr / Author unknown

Santos star Neymar gave his Instagram followers a glimpse into another day at the club’s training ground. The forward posted a video and several photos from the session.

The photos and video capture the intensity of a Santos intrasquad scrimmage. Neymar captioned his post simply: “Training day.”

Looking ahead, Santos are set for an away clash against Cruzeiro in the early hours of August 11. Their rivals currently occupy second place in the Brazilian Serie A standings.

It’s worth noting that Santos have struggled this season. The team spent some time in the relegation zone and now sits just 15th, with only 18 points from 17 matches played.

In the previous round, Santos claimed a home victory over Juventude, with Neymar emerging as the hero of the match—netting a brace to secure a 3-1 win for his side.

Related teams and leagues
Santos FC Santos FC Schedule Santos FC News Santos FC Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores