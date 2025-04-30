Work continues. Arturo Vidal showcases training at Colo-Colo base

Chilean Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal regularly gives his Instagram followers an inside look into the team's training sessions.

The midfielder often shares photos from practice, highlighting the relentless effort and hard work that fuel his impressive performances on the pitch. In the latest snapshot, Vidal can be seen donning a training bib and taking part in a spirited scrimmage.

It's worth noting that the images are sourced from Colo-Colo's official Instagram page. The Chilean club posted the training photos with the caption, "We have only one goal… three points," underscoring the squad's determination to claim victory in upcoming matches.

On May 2, Colo-Colo hit the road for a Chilean league clash against Deportes Limache. Then, on May 7, the team faces a crucial away fixture in Brazil, where they'll take on Fortaleza in the Copa Libertadores.

Currently, Colo-Colo sit third in their Copa Libertadores group, having collected two points from two matches. Another fixture, a home game against Fortaleza, was left unfinished.