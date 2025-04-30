Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal has unveiled an unconventional new business venture, officially launched on Tuesday, April 29. The footballer has started selling burgers under the name Sin Miedo, which means "Without Fear" in Spanish. He announced the news on his Instagram page.

Sin Miedo Burgers are unique hamburgers, with packaging printed with people's fears. The idea behind the project is to confront and overcome your fears by literally eating them.

"If we want to conquer the world, we must first defeat fear," declared Arturo Vidal.

Notably, the burgers can be ordered through an app and website, as well as at fast food outlets—initially in the capital region and Rancagua, with plans to expand by the end of the year.

It's worth mentioning that Vidal designed the brand's logo himself—an electric blue crown. He also notes that the Sin Miedo slogan reflects his personal philosophy, which has helped him build a successful career.

The Chilean star marked the launch by handing out burgers, posing for photos with fans, and signing jerseys.