“Have a great Tuesday!” Arturo Vidal shares his great mood with fans

The Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal shared his great mood with his followers by posting a personal photo on his Instagram story.

In the photo, Arturo is sitting behind the wheel of a car and smiling at the camera. He also captioned the picture with the words “Let's start a day full of blessings. Have a great Tuesday everyone!” In this way, the Chilean wished all his fans a fantastic day.

It should be noted that Vidal is a very active social media user. Besides Instagram, he has an account on TikTok where he shares various amusing videos with his fans, including his dance moves. Moreover, he regularly appears on his daughter's account, where they also have lots of fun and dance together.

Let's recall that Arturo Vidal is currently playing for the Chilean team Colo-Colo, having joined in January 2024 after a long career in Europe and Brazil. The Chilean has played for Barcelona, Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich, and other teams, winning numerous trophies throughout his career.

Additionally, he became the Chilean champion with Colo-Colo last season.