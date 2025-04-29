Always in top shape. Arturo Vidal shares personal photo from fitness training

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal is committed to maintaining peak physical condition at all times. On his Instagram page, he shared a personal snapshot from his regular fitness training session.

Vidal posted a photo from the gym featuring many other people training alongside him. The photo also tagged Juan Ángel Ramírez, a fitness coach who has worked with Arturo Vidal for many years in Europe.

It's worth noting that Vidal regularly hits the gym, often accompanied by his partner Sonia Isaza. She is a true gym enthusiast and was even a bodybuilder in the past. As a result, they frequently train together, helping each other stay in top physical shape.

Vidal is also gearing up for his team's upcoming matches. In the coming week, Colo-Colo is set to play against Deportes Limache in the Chilean championship, followed by a trip to Brazil for a Copa Libertadores clash against Fortaleza.

Recall that the match with the Brazilian club in Santiago was not completed due to a tragedy in the stands, where two Colo-Colo fans lost their lives in a stampede.