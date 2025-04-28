Arturo Vidal reacts to Colo-Colo's victory in Chilean championship match

Colo-Colo footballer Arturo Vidal reacted to his club's victory against Coquimbo Unido in the Chilean championship. Vidal made a post on his Instagram page, where he congratulated Colo-Colo on their win.

The Chilean shared a photo with his teammate Mauricio Isla and captioned it: “Great team of winners!!! +3 Let's keep going, brother!”. He also tagged Isla's account in the caption.

Arturo Vidal didn't manage to contribute any goals or assists, appearing in the match report only due to a yellow card.

Overall, this season Vidal has played 6 matches for Colo-Colo in all competitions and has yet to make a significant impact.

Notably, the match ended with Colo-Colo winning 2-0. This victory allowed the Santiago club to rise to 10th place in the championship standings. It's important to note that the defending champions' low position is due to having played 3 fewer matches than other clubs. If they win their rescheduled games, Colo-Colo could climb at least to 8th place in the standings.