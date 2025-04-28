Proud father: Arturo Vidal shares personal photo with his children

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal has revealed how he spends his free time with his children. The footballer shared a personal photo in his Instagram story with his daughter and two sons.

The photo shows Vidal sitting with his kids in a car. The Chilean captioned the image with the phrase "Enjoying with my loved ones" and added heart emojis.

It is worth noting that Arturo often showcases his time with his children, demonstrating his close bond with them. The footballer regularly posts videos with his daughter, where they dance to funny TikTok videos, showing that he shares her interests.

To reinforce this, he also shared another video from his TikTok account, captioned "Life advice for my princess." In it, the footballer repeats the lyrics of a song to his daughter, which plays in the background, and kisses her on the forehead. He also added the phrase "Love you, daughter. Just believe in God."

Let's recall that Vidal is a father of three children, born from his marriage to his ex-wife Maria Teresa Matus. They married in 2009 but separated 10 years later, in 2019.