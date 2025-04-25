Arturo Vidal shares a personal video of funny dances with his daughter

Chilean Colo-Colo footballer Arturo Vidal is very close with his daughter Elisabetta. He supports her interests and even participates in her activities — for instance, he dances funny dances with her for her TikTok account.

The footballer posted a video on his Instagram page where he and his daughter perform synchronized dance moves to a cheerful song. It is worth noting that Elisabetta is wearing a Brazil national team jersey, even though they are Chileans.

Additionally, Arturo Vidal is a dance enthusiast and quite frequently shares videos of himself dancing with his followers.

The Chilean footballer has been playing for his home club Colo-Colo since January of last year, where his career began almost 20 years ago. With the club, he has already managed to win the national championship last season.

It is worth mentioning that Vidal is a father of three children, born from his marriage with his now ex-wife. He has two sons and an 11-year-old daughter, Elisabetta. His eldest son, Alonso, is 15 years old, and his youngest, Emiliano, is 7. Despite the divorce, Arturo maintains good relationships with his children, regularly seeing and communicating with them.