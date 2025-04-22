Energetic and cheerful. Arturo Vidal shares a fun video of his lively dancing

The Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal entertains himself with dancing ahead of his team's next match in the Copa Libertadores. The footballer posted a short video on his Instagram, showcasing his spirited dance moves.

The Chilean displayed his ability to move excellently to the dance rhythm, performing skillful and polished moves. He also added a short caption under the video.

"The champion plays tomorrow, and my body knows it. To play for the champion, this little body needs adrenaline. Come on, Colo-Colo!" wrote Vidal.

It seems the footballer hinted that through this dance, he is gathering emotions and strength for tomorrow's crucial match. Colo-Colo is set to face Racing Avellaneda from Argentina in the third round of the Copa Libertadores group stage at home.

Considering that the previous match against Fortaleza was not completed due to the tragic death of Chilean fans at the stadium, and the first group match ended in a draw with Bucaramanga, a victory against Racing is essential. This is why Vidal is preparing seriously for the match, both physically and emotionally.