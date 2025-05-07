Wolverhampton set to break transfer record to sign Elliott

This season, Wolverhampton have managed to steady the ship, as the club is no longer fighting for survival. Now, they can look forward to the summer with optimism and plan an ambitious transfer campaign. And it looks set to be a blockbuster.

Details: According to FourFourTwo, Wolverhampton are monitoring Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott. With limited playing time at Anfield, a move is considered quite possible, and the Wolves are reportedly very keen on the midfielder.

However, to land the 22-year-old, Wolverhampton will need to spend a club-record fee. Liverpool are demanding £45 million for Elliott, and with various bonuses, the price could rise to £50 million.

Reminder: Wolverhampton are also planning to sell their forward Matheus Cunha to Manchester United for a similar amount, and his move to Old Trafford is considered only a matter of time.