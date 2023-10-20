Will he play alongside Messi once again? Inter Miami is interested in Sergi Roberto
Football news Today, 00:08
PHOTO: Alex Caparros
The 31-year-old Spanish right-back and captain of Barcelona, Sergi Roberto, could potentially move to the American club Inter Miami.
Currently, three former Barcelona players, Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, are playing for Inter Miami.
Inter Miami is considering offering Sergi Roberto a contract, but as of now, the Spanish player wants to stay with Barcelona.
There's another challenge with Inter Miami's offer. The club franchise already has the three highest-paid contracts allowed by MLS, with Messi, Busquets, and Alba. Therefore, the contract that the club can offer Sergi Roberto might not be attractive enough to entice him to leave Barcelona for Miami.
On October 19th, Inter Miami played to a 2-2 draw against Charlotte.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 00:19 Inter Miami is preparing the transfer of another ex-Barcelona star
Hockey news Yesterday, 17:30 Florida - Toronto, Winnipeg - Vegas, Minnesota - Los Angeles, and others. An NHL game day preview
Football news Yesterday, 16:38 FIFA may disburse approximately eight million to Al-Hilal for Neymar's injury
Football news Yesterday, 15:48 Napoli's striker is disinclined to renew his contract with the club
Football news Yesterday, 14:52 Chelsea has extended the contract of their full-back
Football news Yesterday, 14:23 It is known what will become of Fagioli's remuneration at Juventus
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 00:19 Inter Miami is preparing the transfer of another ex-Barcelona star Football news Today, 00:18 Friends, gambling addicts. Fagioli stated that Tonali made him place bets Football news Today, 00:08 Will he play alongside Messi once again? Inter Miami is interested in Sergi Roberto Football news Yesterday, 23:41 A gay footballer plays for Inter. Insider Corona made a new loud statement Football news Yesterday, 23:34 The Premier League wants to introduce a salary cap Football news Yesterday, 23:30 It became known whether Messi will play in the last match of the season Tennis news Yesterday, 22:41 Nadal has revealed when he plans to make comeback to the tennis. Rafa underwent surgery on his leg Football news Yesterday, 18:27 Greatness prevails over money. It is well-known why Bellingham chose Real Madrid Football news Yesterday, 18:05 Three Manchester United footballers have successfully recuperated from their injuries Football news Yesterday, 17:42 Mourinho's arrival in Saudi Arabia came prematurely. Real has contemplated the return of Special One
Sport Predictions
Football Today Adelaide vs Central Coast prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Al-Taawun vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Al-Hilal vs Al-Khaleej prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Parma vs Como prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Derry City vs Shelburne prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Rotherham vs Ipswich Town prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Espanyol vs Leganes prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Osasuna vs Granada prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Le Havre vs Lens prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023