Will he play alongside Messi once again? Inter Miami is interested in Sergi Roberto

The 31-year-old Spanish right-back and captain of Barcelona, Sergi Roberto, could potentially move to the American club Inter Miami.

Currently, three former Barcelona players, Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, are playing for Inter Miami.

Inter Miami is considering offering Sergi Roberto a contract, but as of now, the Spanish player wants to stay with Barcelona.

There's another challenge with Inter Miami's offer. The club franchise already has the three highest-paid contracts allowed by MLS, with Messi, Busquets, and Alba. Therefore, the contract that the club can offer Sergi Roberto might not be attractive enough to entice him to leave Barcelona for Miami.

