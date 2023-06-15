Wijnaldum may return to his home club

Roma and Netherlands national team midfielder Georginho Wijnaldum could change clubs this summer.

As the source writes, the experienced footballer is considering a return to his native Feyenoord.

The sides have already started negotiations.

It should be noted that the rights to the player belong to PSG, and in Roma he played on loan last season.

Last season, Wijnaldum appeared in 23 matches, scoring two goals and giving one goal.