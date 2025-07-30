Wife of Real Madrid star Endrick responds to pregnancy rumors

Real Madrid's rising star Endrick recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, model Gabriely Miranda. No sooner had they walked down the aisle than rumors began swirling about a possible pregnancy.

Under one of Gabriely's Instagram posts, eagle-eyed fans noticed what they believed was a baby bump, and didn't hesitate to point it out in the comments. One user directly asked if Gabriely was pregnant, to which she herself replied, "No," before turning the tables and asking if her stomach really looked that big.

It's worth noting that Endrick and Gabriely announced their civil marriage back in September last year, but decided to hold their traditional wedding ceremony only this summer.

Adding to the intrigue, the couple is known for their rather unconventional prenuptial agreement, the details of which they discussed on the PodDelas podcast. The contract reportedly includes clauses prohibiting bad habits and vices, requires them to say "I love you" in any situation, and even forbids sudden changes in behavior.