RU RU
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Olympic Games News What sensational results surprised the fans on the fifth day of the Olympics?

What sensational results surprised the fans on the fifth day of the Olympics?

Olympic Games News Today, 00:00
Leo Peterson Dailysports's expert Leo Peterson
What sensational results surprised us on the fifth day of the Olympics? PHOTO: Getty Images

July 31 marked the conclusion of the fifth day of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

On Wednesday, many outcomes were quite predictable across gymnastics, women's football, and tennis. Yet, a few results astonished fans, and these surprises deserve our attention.

2024 Summer Olympics in Paris Medal Table

Table Tennis. The exit of the Top Seed

Arguably, the most significant upset of the day occurred in table tennis. The world's top-ranked player, Wang Chuqin, was eliminated in the round of 32.

The renowned Chinese athlete was bested by Sweden’s Truls Möregårdh in six sets, 2-4. Notably, Wang had already secured gold in the mixed doubles event at these Olympics. During the celebrations, a journalist accidentally broke his racket.

Wang cited this incident as a reason for his defeat, while also acknowledging that his opponent played exceptionally well. Betting odds reflected no hope for the Swede, with odds of 13.30 for his win compared to 1.01 for Wang’s victory.

Diving. North Korea clinches a Medal – Silver

While it may not be entirely surprising given North Korea's secrecy about its athletes' training, it is always unexpected to see them on the Olympic podium.

On the fifth day, Jo Jin Mi and Kim Mi Rae secured silver in the women's synchronized 10m platform diving.

This marked North Korea's second medal, both silver. Previously, we noted the surprising success of the table tennis duo, Ri Jong Song and Kim Kwon.

Handball. The reigning Olympic Champions draw

The French men's handball team, gold medalists at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, is considered a favorite in Paris.

However, their campaign has started poorly. In Group B, they have played three matches and have only secured one point – from a draw against Egypt on Wednesday. The match ended 26-26. How often do you see draws in handball, especially between Olympic champions and underdogs?

Egypt was leading and came close to victory, but a last-second goal from Ludovic Fabregas salvaged a draw for the hosts.

Previously, France lost to both Denmark and Norway. Although losing to the Scandinavians is less embarrassing, the French team now risks missing the playoffs, which will feature four teams from each six-team group. Currently, France sits in fifth place and will next face Hungary and Argentina.

Tennis. Barbora Krejcikova defeated by the world’s 67th ranked Player

Wimbledon 2024 champion and world No. 10 Barbora Krejcikova, after a grueling victory over Elina Svitolina, could not muster the strength for the quarterfinals.

The distinguished Czech player unexpectedly lost to Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in two sets, 2-6, 4-6. Schmiedlova ended Krejcikova's ten-match winning streak.

The Olympics have been particularly fruitful for Anna Karolina. Before Krejcikova, she also surprisingly defeated Jasmine Paolini. Schmiedlova will now contend with Donna Vekic, who expended tremendous effort to defeat Marta Kostyuk. Perhaps Iga Swiatek could be next on her list…

Popular news
Summer Olympic Games 2024. All the champions Olympic Games News Today, 09:57 Summer Olympic Games 2024. All the champions
2024 Summer Olympics in Paris Medal Tally Olympic Games News Today, 07:06 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris Medal Table
How much money will athletes get paid for medals at the Olympics? Olympic Games News Yesterday, 08:47 How much money will athletes from the different countries get paid for medals at the Olympics?
A battle of two legends. Djokovic beats Nadal at the 2024 Olympics Olympic Games News 29 july 2024, 09:49 A battle of two legends. Djokovic beats Nadal at the 2024 Olympics
RANKED. 33 Greatest Olympians of the XXI century on the eve of the 33rd Olympic Games Olympic Games News 29 july 2024, 06:45 RANKING. 33 greatest Olympians of the XXI century according to Dailysports
Is this really a football score? The women's teams from Zambia and Australia delivered a wild match Olympic Games News 28 july 2024, 15:05 Is this really a football score? The women's teams from Zambia and Australia delivered a wild match
More news
Upcoming matches
All
FC Astana 0 - 0 FC Milsami Orhei Today, 10:00 Conference League Qualification.
FC Astana
0
FC Milsami Orhei
0
45’ + 1
Llapi 0 - 0 Brondby IF Today, 11:00 Conference League Qualification.
Llapi
0
Brondby IF
0
2’
Urartu FC 0 - 0 Banik Ostrava Today, 11:00 Conference League Qualification.
Urartu FC
0
Banik Ostrava
0
3’
Ararat Armenia 0 - 0 Zimbru Today, 11:00 Conference League Qualification.
Ararat Armenia
0
Zimbru
0
3’
Ordabasy Shymkent 0 - 1 FC Differdange 03 Today, 11:00 Conference League Qualification.
Ordabasy Shymkent
0
FC Differdange 03
1
3’
NK Bravo - : - Zrinjski Mostar Today, 11:00 Conference League Qualification.
NK Bravo
-
Zrinjski Mostar
-
11:00
AEK Larnaca - : - Paksi SE Today, 12:00 Conference League Qualification.
AEK Larnaca
-
Paksi SE
-
12:00
Tobol Kostanay - : - FC St. Gallen Today, 12:00 Conference League Qualification.
Tobol Kostanay
-
FC St. Gallen
-
12:00
Pafos FC - : - Zalgiris Vilnius Today, 12:00 Conference League Qualification.
Pafos FC
-
Zalgiris Vilnius
-
12:00
FCI Levadia - : - Osijek Today, 12:00 Conference League Qualification.
FCI Levadia
-
Osijek
-
12:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:42 West Ham and Man United can't agree on price for Wan-Bissaka Olympic Games News Today, 10:42 Alcaraz became the first semi-finalist in the Olympic tournament Football news Today, 10:30 The transfer of Borussia Dortmund's star to a top Italian club is under threat Boxing News Today, 10:23 Former Dubois opponent believes Daniel can "light off Joshua" Football news Today, 10:13 Villarreal has said whether they will look to replace Sorloth amid rumours of his move to Atletico Olympic Games News Today, 10:05 Turkish shooter wins Olympic silver and becomes an internet star thanks to his style Olympic Games News Today, 09:57 Summer Olympic Games 2024. All the champions Olympic Games News Today, 09:43 SHOCK. A boxing fight between a transgender and a woman at the Olympics lasted only 46 seconds Football news Today, 09:23 Liverpool could include their defender in the Gordon deal Olympic Games News Today, 09:20 EMERGENCY. The Slovak cycling team was robbed at the Olympic Village near Paris
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today France Women vs Nigeria Women prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024 Football Today Sabah Baku vs Maccabi Haifa Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Polissya vs Olympija Ljubljana prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024 Tennis Today Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Copenhagen vs Magpies prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024 Football Today Will Sheriff be able to get back in the game? Elfsborg vs Sheriff Prediction Football Today Silkeborg can win at home! Silkeborg vs Molde Prediction Football Today The Turks will record their second win in a row! Trabzonspor vs Ruzomberok Prediction Football Today Braga will win again! Maccabi Petah Tikva vs Braga Prediction Football Today Rijeka vs Corvinul Hunedoara prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024