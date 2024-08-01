What sensational results surprised the fans on the fifth day of the Olympics?

July 31 marked the conclusion of the fifth day of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

On Wednesday, many outcomes were quite predictable across gymnastics, women's football, and tennis. Yet, a few results astonished fans, and these surprises deserve our attention.

2024 Summer Olympics in Paris Medal Table

Table Tennis. The exit of the Top Seed

Arguably, the most significant upset of the day occurred in table tennis. The world's top-ranked player, Wang Chuqin, was eliminated in the round of 32.

The renowned Chinese athlete was bested by Sweden’s Truls Möregårdh in six sets, 2-4. Notably, Wang had already secured gold in the mixed doubles event at these Olympics. During the celebrations, a journalist accidentally broke his racket.

Wang cited this incident as a reason for his defeat, while also acknowledging that his opponent played exceptionally well. Betting odds reflected no hope for the Swede, with odds of 13.30 for his win compared to 1.01 for Wang’s victory.

Gåshud! Truls Möregårdh slår ut världsettan Wang Chuqin och är klar för åttondel! 🇸🇪🤩



📲 Streama varje ögonblick från OS i Paris 2024 – bara på Max pic.twitter.com/m9I9t8xMBz — Sports on Max 🇸🇪 (@sportsonmaxse) July 31, 2024

Diving. North Korea clinches a Medal – Silver

While it may not be entirely surprising given North Korea's secrecy about its athletes' training, it is always unexpected to see them on the Olympic podium.

On the fifth day, Jo Jin Mi and Kim Mi Rae secured silver in the women's synchronized 10m platform diving.

This marked North Korea's second medal, both silver. Previously, we noted the surprising success of the table tennis duo, Ri Jong Song and Kim Kwon.

#NorthKorea's Jo Jin Mi and Kim Mi Rae win #silver in Women’s synchronised 10m platform diving!! pic.twitter.com/aeyl1zgQ1c — North Korean Archives and Library (NKAAL) (@NorthNKAAL) July 31, 2024

Handball. The reigning Olympic Champions draw

The French men's handball team, gold medalists at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, is considered a favorite in Paris.

However, their campaign has started poorly. In Group B, they have played three matches and have only secured one point – from a draw against Egypt on Wednesday. The match ended 26-26. How often do you see draws in handball, especially between Olympic champions and underdogs?

Egypt was leading and came close to victory, but a last-second goal from Ludovic Fabregas salvaged a draw for the hosts.

Previously, France lost to both Denmark and Norway. Although losing to the Scandinavians is less embarrassing, the French team now risks missing the playoffs, which will feature four teams from each six-team group. Currently, France sits in fifth place and will next face Hungary and Argentina.

Tennis. Barbora Krejcikova defeated by the world’s 67th ranked Player

Wimbledon 2024 champion and world No. 10 Barbora Krejcikova, after a grueling victory over Elina Svitolina, could not muster the strength for the quarterfinals.

The distinguished Czech player unexpectedly lost to Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in two sets, 2-6, 4-6. Schmiedlova ended Krejcikova's ten-match winning streak.

The Olympics have been particularly fruitful for Anna Karolina. Before Krejcikova, she also surprisingly defeated Jasmine Paolini. Schmiedlova will now contend with Donna Vekic, who expended tremendous effort to defeat Marta Kostyuk. Perhaps Iga Swiatek could be next on her list…