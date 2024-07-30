The most sensational results of the third day of the Olympics 2024 in Paris

On July 29th, the third day of the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris concluded.

The Olympics is a special event that provides sports fans with unforgettable emotions. However, there are moments that leave us truly astonished. These are what we consider sensations. Let's explore these extraordinary occurrences!

Women’s Basketball – as thrilling as Women’s Football

If yesterday we witnessed dramatic conclusions in women’s football matches, Brazil vs. Japan (1:2) and Australia vs. Zambia (6:5), then on the third day, women’s basketball offered equally compelling spectacles.

Nigeria triumphed over Australia in the group stage with a score of 75:62. The odds for Australia were 1.01, while Nigeria's victory stood at 23.00! Interestingly, this is only the second time Nigerian women have competed in Olympic basketball, with their previous appearance in 2004, where they finished 11th. In contrast, the Australians are highly decorated, boasting 3 bronze and 3 silver medals, having never missed an Olympics since 1984.

Biggest upset of the Olympics so far? 🤯



Nigeria 🇳🇬 take down Australia 🇦🇺 for a massive #Paris2024 debut! #Basketball pic.twitter.com/i1FAgY66qW — FIBA (@FIBA) July 29, 2024

Additionally, Germany’s victory over Belgium, 83:69, was unexpected. The odds for the Germans were over 5.00, while the Belgians had odds just above 1.10.

This is Germany’s first appearance in Olympic basketball, whereas Belgium are the reigning European champions. Truly unexpected!

First game in the #Olympics, first W secured 🤩



2026 #FIBAWWC hosts Germany 🇩🇪 led all game and overcame Belgium 🇧🇪#Paris2024 x #Basketball pic.twitter.com/tTQDzOutT6 — FIBA (@FIBA) July 29, 2024

Boxing: Joshua Edwards defeated by Diego Lenzi

The 24-year-old super heavyweight Joshua Edwards was considered an Olympic favorite. Yet, the main gold contender stumbled in the first round.

The American lost to the relatively unknown Diego Lenzi from Italy, with a score of 1:3 after three rounds. Lenzi has no significant career achievements, whereas Edwards won gold at the 2023 Pan American Games.

Lenzi will next face Nelvie Tiafack, the European and world amateur champion. It promises to be an interesting bout.

2024 Summer Olympics in Paris Medal Table

North Korea secures its first Olympic Medals!

This milestone occurred in table tennis. The duo of Ri Chong Sing and Kim Kun Yong advanced to the mixed doubles final, despite being seeded 16th out of 16.

For Ri Chong Sing and Kim Kun Yong, this is their first Olympic appearance. In the final, the North Korean pair will face China's Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin. Regardless of the outcome, it will be a national celebration, given the unique circumstances of their country.

Badminton: Lo Sin Yan loses to Juliana Vieira

Essentially, it was a match between the world’s 47th and 50th ranked players. Yet, bookmakers heavily favored Hong Kong’s Lo Sin Yan with odds of 1.09, while the 19-year-old Brazilian had odds of 7.03.

Vieira triumphed in two sets, 21:19 and 21:14. Although neither player is likely to advance to the playoffs, as they share a group with the strong Thai player Supanida Katethong, only one player will advance. Nonetheless, this is a significant career milestone for the young Juliana.

Vitória do Brasil no Badminton



Juliana Vieira espetacular!!!



🇧🇷Juliana 2-0 Lo Sim Yan 🇭🇰 (21/19 e 21/14)



Parabéns Ju!!!!#Badminton #Olympics pic.twitter.com/yCZxwjcRkl — Olympic Esporte (@OlympicEsporte) July 29, 2024

Tennis: Have you heard of Dominik Koepfer?

While not supernatural, this man won two matches (in singles and doubles) at the Olympics in a single day, both as an underdog!

The 30-year-old Koepfer is making his Olympic debut. He defeated the formerly well-known Milos Raonic in the first round of singles and on July 29th overcame promising Italian Matteo Arnaldi 3:6, 6:2, 6:1.

Later, Koepfer teamed up with Yannick Hanfmann in doubles against the acclaimed Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic. The German duo unexpectedly defeated the experienced Croatian pair 6:3, 6:7, 10:5! We believe Koepfer will remember this day for a long time.

Dominik has never been renowned for his high-level tennis. He has never advanced beyond the fourth round in Grand Slam tournaments and has only won five Challenger-level titles in his career. A true testament to a hardworking, ordinary guy.