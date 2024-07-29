RU RU
Sensations of the second day of the Olympics 2024: What left fans surprised?

Sensations of the second day of the Olympics 2024: What left fans surprised?

29 july 2024
Leo Peterson
Sensations of the second day of the Olympics 2024: What left fans astonished? PHOTO: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND

On July 28th, the second day of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris concluded.

Much transpired in the French capital that day, but we now present the most intriguing, indeed sensational, events.

Boxing: Loren Alfonso defeats Julio Cesar La Cruz

This could have easily been a Cuban derby, but Alfonso represents Azerbaijan. Such formalities are not of great importance here.

Julio, a two-time Olympic champion, was naturally considered not just the favorite of this bout, but of the entire tournament. Yet, Loren Alfonso delivered a stunning upset, triumphing over three rounds with a score of 3:2.

To put Julio Cesar La Cruz’s prowess into perspective: he secured gold in Rio de Janeiro 2016 in the 81 kg category and again in Tokyo 2021 in the 92 kg category. Additionally, La Cruz is a five-time world champion in these weight classes. Alfonso's accolades are more modest: a gold medal at the 2019 European Games in the light heavyweight category and a bronze at the 2020 Olympics.

Swimming: 100-Meter Breaststroke: Martinenghi > Peaty

Those who follow swimming are well acquainted with Adam Peaty, a three-time Olympic champion who clinched gold twice in the 100-meter breaststroke. Guess who failed to secure the top spot at the 2024 Games? Yes, Adam!

He ceded the gold to the less heralded Italian Nicolo Martinenghi, who edged him out by 0.02 seconds!

Moreover, Peaty shared the silver with Nic Fink. For those who only watch football and tennis at the Olympics, you missed quite the drama!

Women's football at the Olympics – A separate Kind of Drama

Not exactly sensations... none occurred, but the conclusions brought by the fairer sex were riveting!

Japan trailed Brazil 0-1 until the 90th minute. The referee added stoppage time, and the Japanese decided it was time to win. First, a penalty by Saki Kumagai in the 90+2 minute, and then Momoko Tanikawa secured victory in the 90+6 minute – 2:1.

Japan now holds second place in Group C with 3 points, while Brazil sits in 3rd position with the same point tally. This quartet also includes Spain (6 points) and Nigeria (0 points).

But compared to the Australia vs. Zambia match, these were mere trifles... 6:5! Were they playing hockey?

Interestingly, the Australians were considered clear favorites. Their victory odds were 1.16, while Zambia's were 18.70! Zambia led the match until the 58th minute with a score of 5:2. Then they conceded 4 goals: in the 58th, 65th, 78th, and 90th minutes.

Australia now occupies third place with 3 points, while Zambia is in last place with 0 points. The group also includes the USA and Germany.

South Sudan wins Its First Olympic Event!

Again, not quite a sensation, but an interesting fact. The country's basketball team defeated Puerto Rico in the first round of the group stage with a score of 90:79. They are unlikely to make it to the playoffs with 90% certainty, as they still have to face the USA and Serbia. But this day will be remembered by all the country's residents.

South Sudan joined the international Olympic movement only in 2015, making the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games its first participation. Only three athletes from this country competed in Rio, and two in Tokyo 2020. Such is the national history for a population of 10 million.

Tennis – almost no sensations, Which Is Odd

Tennis often brings unexpected twists. Every tournament has its share of upsets. But at the Olympics, the first round has so far been devoid of major surprises.

Among men, and indeed among women, all favorites won their matches. Those considered underdogs by bookmakers, who still managed to win, were not rank outsiders and could have reasonably hoped for victory from the start.

However, Jeļena Ostapenko’s defeat stands out. The Latvian has long struggled with physical fitness but is known for her power.

Especially on clay, she performs relatively well and has plenty of experience. Remember, Ostapenko is the 2017 French Open champion. Yet, she couldn't overcome Colombia's Camila Osorio in the Olympic opener.

Yes, Camila is a specialist in clay courts. But European clay differs from Latin American clay. Therefore, it was logical for Ostapenko to be the favorite. Nonetheless, the result was 6:4, 6:3 in Camila’s favor. Osorio will next face Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska.

