What a twist! Patrice Evra to fight in MMA

Patrice Evra retired from football several years ago, but he is not planning to leave the world of sports—soon he will step into the MMA ring.

Details: An announcement of the fight featuring Patrice Evra appeared on the PFL's social media page X (formerly Twitter). He will have his first fight at the PFL Paris tournament, which will take place on Friday, May 23. That means in just four weeks, Evra will make his debut professional fight in mixed martial arts.

It is still unknown who the Frenchman's opponent will be. Evra himself humorously responded to speculations about his potential adversary.

Quote: "They asked me who I want to fight. I replied: Luis Suarez. I'll even pay for the fight. He can even bite me," Evra joked.

