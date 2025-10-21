What a Throw! Goalkeeper Nick Pope Delivers an Incredible Assist

A fantastic goal contribution.

Newcastle hosted Benfica in the third round of the UEFA Champions League, and the Magpies’ goalkeeper produced something truly remarkable.

Details: After catching a cross from the flank, Nick Pope held the ball for a moment before launching a powerful throw that flew past midfield and sent Harvey Barnes through on goal. The winger took full advantage and found the back of the net. A stunning assist from Pope — delivered by hand.

🧤 NEWCASTLE GOALKEEPER NICK POPE GETS AN ASSIST IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE. pic.twitter.com/Rdm4crnWhw — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) October 21, 2025

In this match, in the 32nd minute, Anthony Gordon converted a low cross from Murphy to open the scoring. It was Gordon’s fourth goal of this Champions League campaign.

Reminder: Meanwhile, in another Champions League fixture, Erling Haaland found the net once again. It marked the Norwegian’s 12th straight game with a goal. Overall, he has scored 24 goals and provided three assists in 14 appearances this season.