Anthony Gordon Rewrites Newcastle’s History in the UEFA Champions League

A brilliant performance from the Englishman.

In the third round of the UEFA Champions League, Newcastle hosted Benfica, and in the first half, the Magpies’ winger carved his name into the club’s history.

Details: In the 32nd minute, Anthony Gordon converted a low cross from Murphy to open the scoring. It was Gordon’s fourth goal of this Champions League campaign. According to Squawka, Anthony also became the first Newcastle player ever to score in three consecutive matches in this tournament.

Anthony Gordon has scored 4 goals in his last 3 UEFA Champions League games.



Meanwhile, in another Champions League fixture, Erling Haaland found the net once again. It marked the Norwegian’s 12th straight game with a goal. Overall, he has scored 24 goals and provided three assists in 14 appearances this season.

Reminder: Barcelona hosted Olympiacos in the third round of the UEFA Champions League and thrashed the Greek side 6-1. The team had not scored so many goals against an opponent in a long time.