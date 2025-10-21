ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Anthony Gordon Rewrites Newcastle’s History in the UEFA Champions League

Anthony Gordon Rewrites Newcastle’s History in the UEFA Champions League

A brilliant performance from the Englishman.
Football news Today, 15:55
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Anthony Gordon Rewrites Newcastle’s History in the UEFA Champions League Getty Images

In the third round of the UEFA Champions League, Newcastle hosted Benfica, and in the first half, the Magpies’ winger carved his name into the club’s history.

Details: In the 32nd minute, Anthony Gordon converted a low cross from Murphy to open the scoring. It was Gordon’s fourth goal of this Champions League campaign. According to Squawka, Anthony also became the first Newcastle player ever to score in three consecutive matches in this tournament.

Meanwhile, in another Champions League fixture, Erling Haaland found the net once again. It marked the Norwegian’s 12th straight game with a goal. Overall, he has scored 24 goals and provided three assists in 14 appearances this season.

Reminder: Barcelona hosted Olympiacos in the third round of the UEFA Champions League and thrashed the Greek side 6-1. The team had not scored so many goals against an opponent in a long time.

Related teams and leagues
Newcastle Newcastle Schedule Newcastle News Newcastle Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Team News
What a Throw! Goalkeeper Nick Pope Delivers an Incredible Assist Football news Today, 16:35 What a Throw! Goalkeeper Nick Pope Delivers an Incredible Assist
PSG targets Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali Transfer news 16 oct 2025, 15:47 PSG targets Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali
Related Tournament News
Napoli Match Ties Italian Clubs’ All-Time Champions League Low Football news Today, 17:19 Napoli Match Ties Italian Clubs’ All-Time Champions League Low
Painful. Atlético Madrid Set an Unwanted Club Record in the UEFA Champions League Football news Today, 17:01 Painful. Atlético Madrid Set an Unwanted Club Record in the UEFA Champions League
Fantastic comeback! Dembélé scores just three minutes after coming on against Bayer Football news Today, 16:41 Fantastic comeback! Dembélé scores just three minutes after coming on against Bayer
Top scorer! Lautaro Martínez nets his 11th Champions League goal in 2025, more than anyone else Football news Today, 16:23 Top scorer! Lautaro Martínez nets 11th Champions League goal in 2025, more than anyone else
Champions League record! PSG scores the most goals in a single calendar year Football news Today, 15:30 Champions League record! PSG scores more goals in a calendar year than anyone else
Insane. Haaland Scores in 12 Consecutive Matches Football news Today, 15:30 Insane. Haaland Scores in 12 Consecutive Matches
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores