What a drama! The real reason why Saúl refused to sign with Trabzonspor revealed – everything was decided in the final minutes.
A true thriller
Football news Today, 13:29Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images
Brazil instead of Turkey.
Details: Fabrizio Romano has just shed light on the mysterious situation surrounding Saúl's collapsed move to Turkish side Trabzonspor.
The insider reports that 30-year-old Saúl changed his mind about signing with the Turkish club after receiving a last-minute offer from Brazil's Flamengo.
It is now clear that Saúl will become a Flamengo player in the near future, with all the details ironed out and his personal contract awaiting the official signature.
Special mention goes to Flamengo's Portuguese sporting director José Boto, who, according to Romano, did a tremendous job in hijacking Saúl from the Turks at the last moment.
Reminder: Inexplicable and strange. Saúl refused to join Trabzonspor at the very last minute
