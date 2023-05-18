"West Ham" has reached the final of the UEFA Conference League
Football news Today, 16:59
Photo: West Ham Instagram / Unknown
In the second leg of the UEFA Conference League semi-final, "West Ham" defeated AZ with a score of 1-0 away and advanced to the final.
The only goal of the match was scored by Pablo Fornals in the closing minutes.
AZ Netherlands - "West Ham" England - 0:1 (0:0)
Goal: Fornals, 90+4 - 0:1
AZ: Bizot, Sugawara, Chatzidiakos, Beekman, Karlsson (Merding, 85), Clasie, Reijnders, Midtsjo (de Wit, 70), Gudmundsson (Ladra, 78), Pavlidis, van Brederode.
"West Ham": Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Agbonlahor, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Dowell, Benrahma (Fornals, 75), Bowen, Antonio (Ings, 85).
Don't miss: "Newcastle" secured a big victory in the Premier League.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 17:43 "Sevilla" has advanced past "Juventus" in the Europa League semi-final
Football news Today, 17:04 "Roma" has reached the final of the UEFA Europa League
Football news Yesterday, 17:00 Champions League finalists announced
Football news Yesterday, 16:54 "Manchester City" destroyed "Real Madrid" and reached the final of the Champions League
Football news Yesterday, 15:15 The goal from Ukrainian player Yarmolenko helped "Al Ain" secure a big victory in the Cup
Football news Yesterday, 05:36 "Barcelona" is planning to extend the contract of one of its key players
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:53 "Fiorentina" has become the second finalist of the UEFA Conference League Football news Today, 17:43 "Sevilla" has advanced past "Juventus" in the Europa League semi-final Football news Today, 17:04 "Roma" has reached the final of the UEFA Europa League Football news Today, 16:59 "West Ham" has reached the final of the UEFA Conference League Football news Today, 16:32 "Newcastle" achieved a significant victory in the Premier League Football news Today, 16:17 "Tottenham" is set to part ways with an experienced Brazilian player in the summer Football news Today, 15:55 PSG has entered the race to sign the defender from Napoli Football news Today, 15:42 "Barcelona" and "Atletico Madrid" are reportedly considering a high-profile exchange deal Football news Today, 15:30 Real has made a decision regarding Carlo Ancelotti after their exit from the Champions League Football news Today, 15:15 "Arsenal" has extended the contract of their first-choice goalkeeper
Sport Predictions
Football 19 may 2023 Freiburg vs Wolfsburg predictions and betting tips on May 19, 2023 Football 19 may 2023 Sassuolo vs Monza predictions and betting tips on May 19, 2023 Football 19 may 2023 Cadiz vs Valladolid predictions and betting tips on May 19, 2023 Football 19 may 2023 Lyon vs Monaco predictions and betting tips on May 19, 2023 Football 20 may 2023 Fulham vs Crystal Palace predictions and betting tipson May 20, 2023 Football 20 may 2023 Liverpool vs Aston Villa predictions and betting tips on May 20, 2023 Football 20 may 2023 Wolverhampton vs Everton predictions and betting tips on May 20, 2023 Football 20 may 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips on May 20, 2023