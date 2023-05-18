"West Ham" has reached the final of the UEFA Conference League

In the second leg of the UEFA Conference League semi-final, "West Ham" defeated AZ with a score of 1-0 away and advanced to the final.

The only goal of the match was scored by Pablo Fornals in the closing minutes.

AZ Netherlands - "West Ham" England - 0:1 (0:0)

Goal: Fornals, 90+4 - 0:1

AZ: Bizot, Sugawara, Chatzidiakos, Beekman, Karlsson (Merding, 85), Clasie, Reijnders, Midtsjo (de Wit, 70), Gudmundsson (Ladra, 78), Pavlidis, van Brederode.

"West Ham": Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Agbonlahor, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Dowell, Benrahma (Fornals, 75), Bowen, Antonio (Ings, 85).

