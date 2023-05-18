"Newcastle" achieved a significant victory in the Premier League

In the rescheduled match of the 25th round of the English Premier League, "Newcastle" achieved a resounding victory over "Brighton" with a score of 4-1.

The hosts secured the win with goals from Dan Burn, Callum Wilson, Bruno Guimarães, and an own goal by Denis Undav. Undav also scored the lone goal for the visitors.

With 69 points, "Newcastle" currently occupies the third position in the Premier League standings, while "Brighton" remains in sixth place with 58 points.

Newcastle - Brighton - 4:1 (2:0)

Goals: Undav (22' - own goal) - 1-0, Burn (45') - 2-0, Undav (51') - 2-1, Wilson (89') - 3-1, Guimarães (90') - 4-1

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Shaw, Botman, Burn, Bruno Guimarães, Willock (Anderson, 61'), Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson, Isak.

Brighton: Steele, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupiñán, Gross (Offiah, 69'), Gilmore (McAllister, 56'), Mitoma, Buonanotte (Ensiso, 56'), Caicedo, Welbeck (Ferguson, 56'), Undav (Poupion, 85').

