West Ham find Declan Rice replacement at Ajax

London's West Ham United is close to signing midfielder Edson Alvarez from Ajax and the Mexican national team, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

As per the source, the English club has already agreed on personal terms with the player. Now, the clubs need to negotiate the transfer fee for the player. Alvarez could potentially replace midfielder Declan Rice, who moved to Arsenal for €117 million.

Edson Alvarez, 25, has been playing for Ajax since 2019, having transferred from Mexican club Club America for €15 million. He has played a total of 147 matches for the Amsterdam club in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing six assists. With Ajax, Alvarez won the Eredivisie title twice in the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 seasons, as well as the KNVB Cup in the 2020/2021 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Alvarez has been representing the Mexican national team since 2017. He has played 69 matches for the national team, scoring three goals, providing one assist, and receiving 19 yellow cards.