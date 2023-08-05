RU RU
Main News West Ham find Declan Rice replacement at Ajax

West Ham find Declan Rice replacement at Ajax

Football news Today, 07:42
West Ham find Declan Rice replacement at Ajax Photo: Instagram Edson Alvarez / Author unknown

London's West Ham United is close to signing midfielder Edson Alvarez from Ajax and the Mexican national team, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

As per the source, the English club has already agreed on personal terms with the player. Now, the clubs need to negotiate the transfer fee for the player. Alvarez could potentially replace midfielder Declan Rice, who moved to Arsenal for €117 million.

Edson Alvarez, 25, has been playing for Ajax since 2019, having transferred from Mexican club Club America for €15 million. He has played a total of 147 matches for the Amsterdam club in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing six assists. With Ajax, Alvarez won the Eredivisie title twice in the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 seasons, as well as the KNVB Cup in the 2020/2021 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Alvarez has been representing the Mexican national team since 2017. He has played 69 matches for the national team, scoring three goals, providing one assist, and receiving 19 yellow cards.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Ajax West Ham Premier League England Eredivisie Netherlands
Popular news
Manchester United buy Danish striker for €75 million Football news Today, 07:55 Manchester United buy Danish striker for €75 million
Manchester City have bought the Croatian defender. The transfer became a record in history Football news Today, 06:45 Manchester City have bought the Croatian defender. The transfer became a record in history
"Dynamo" Kyiv won a bright victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine Football news Yesterday, 14:56 "Dynamo" Kyiv won a bright victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine
Chelsea sign France defender Football news Yesterday, 05:44 Chelsea sign France defender
Dynamo Kyiv recognized the opponent in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification Football news 03 aug 2023, 16:43 Dynamo Kyiv recognized the opponent in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification
Cristiano Ronaldo's goal sends Al Nasr into the Arab Champions Cup playoffs Football news 03 aug 2023, 13:15 Cristiano Ronaldo's goal sends Al Nasr into the Arab Champions Cup playoffs
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:50 PSG have agreed the terms of the contract with the striker of the French national team Football news Today, 09:35 Tottenham are ready to pay more than 20 million for the striker of the Iranian national team Football news Today, 09:15 Napoli close to signing Brazilian defender Football news Today, 08:50 Sevilla buy Swiss midfielder Football news Today, 08:20 Barcelona set price for American defender Dest Football news Today, 08:00 Barcelona have big difficulties with the registration of Gundogan Football news Today, 07:55 Manchester United buy Danish striker for €75 million Football news Today, 07:42 West Ham find Declan Rice replacement at Ajax Football news Today, 07:30 Barcelona are ready to buy one of the leaders of Manchester City Football news Today, 07:15 Shakhtar responded to Benfica's offer to sell goalkeeper Trubin
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Cercle Brugge vs Sporting Charleroi 5 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Schalke vs Kaiserslautern 5 August 2023 Football Today Goias vs Gremio predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023 Football 06 aug 2023 Karlsruher vs Hamburger predictions and betting tips on August 6, 2023 Football 06 aug 2023 Anderlecht vs Antwerp predictions and betting tips on August 6, 2023 Football 06 aug 2023 Grasshopper vs Basel predictions and betting tips on August 6, 2023 Football 06 aug 2023 Prediction for Manchester City vs Arsenal 6 August 2023 Football 06 aug 2023 Manchester City vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips on August 6, 2023 Football 06 aug 2023 Cruzeiro vs Botafogo predictions and betting tips on August 7, 2023 Football 06 aug 2023 Coritiba vs Red Bull Bragantino predictions and betting tips on August 7, 2023